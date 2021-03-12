Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
Pistol-borne person loots Grameen Bank Branch in Kunzer, Baramulla

Srinagar: An unknown pistol-borne person on Friday afternoon looted a branch of Grameen Bank Branch in Ogmuna, Kunzer Tangmarg area of north-Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that a person made the the heist at the bank branch and ran away with cash.

 

A police official confirming the incident that as per bank officials the unknown gunman fired one pistol round in air this afternoon when most of the staff had gone to offer prayers.

Later the gunman, as per bank staff, decamped with Rs 2.25 lakh, the official said.

He said the police is ascertaining details and initially it has come to fore that there was no CCTV footage available. (GNS)

