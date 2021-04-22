In a region mired in conflict, it takes all the more courage, and perseverance to be the voice of the voiceless, and to separate facts from propaganda. Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Pfizer offers to supply vaccine at ‘not-for-profit’ price in India

Global pharma major Pfizer on Thursday said it has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government immunisation programme in India and it remains committed to continuing engagement with the government to make the vaccine available in the country.

The company also said during the pandemic phase it will supply the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine only through government contracts. “Pfizer remains committed to continuing our engagement with the Government towards making the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine available for use in the government’s immunization programme in the country”, a Pfizer spokesperson said.

As stated earlier, during this pandemic phase, Pfizer will prioritise supporting governments in their immunisation programmes and supply the COVID-19 vaccine only through government contracts based on agreements with respective government authorities and following regulatory authorisation or approvals, the statement added.

The company, however, did not reveal the ‘not-for-profit’ price that it has suggested to the government. The company is committed to work for equitable and affordable access for its vaccine across the world, the Pfizer spokesperson said. “… in all our agreements Pfizer has adopted a distinct pricing structure for high, middle, and low/lower-middle-income countries consistent with our commitment to work towards equitable and affordable access for our COVID-19 vaccine for people around the world,” the statement said.

“For India, Pfizer has offered a not-for-profit price for its vaccine for the government immunization program”, it added without revealing the price.

