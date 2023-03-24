It’s official now! Twitter will start removing the legacy verified blue check marks from the individual as well as organisation profiles from April 1. Only the paid subscribers and members of the approved organisation will have verified marks on their profiles.

“On April 1, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified check marks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue,” the company tweeted.

Later, Elon Musk also tweeted that Twitter would remove the verified checkmarks. Twitter Blue is now available globally, and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser, he added.

Musk has repeatedly said that the company will remove all blue checks as it starts monetising its platform by charging users.

“Twitter’s legacy Blue Verified is unfortunately deeply corrupted, so will sunset in a few months,” he had said.

For companies and brands, Twitter recently introduced a gold check mark and has shifted government accounts to a grey check mark.