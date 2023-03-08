Srinagar: More than six lakh rural women are successfully running their businesses in Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thanks to Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (UMEED), lakhs of women have set up units after getting financial support.

Director JKRLM Indu Kanwal Chib told The Kashmir Monitor that over six lakh rural women have availed membership under the mission.

“Right now, 6.36 lakh women have the membership under the mission. At least 79000 Self Help Groups are functioning in Jammu and Kashmir, which guide and assist our women to become financially independent. Out of the 6.36 lakh women, at least 50,000 are millionaires,” she said.

Chib said that they have targeted to add another three lakh women this financial year. “We are expecting a jump of three lakh women by the end of the current financial year. By March 2024, we will have a total of 950,000 women with membership under UMEED and for that robust campaigning is underway,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mission director said they are going to launch UMEED courier and taxi services in Jammu and Kashmir to create more employment for women.

“We already have our outlets at Jammu and Srinagar airport, which are solely run by women. Now, we are expanding our services into e-commerce. We are sooner going to launch UMEED taxi services in Jammu and Kashmir, in which the entire process will be run by our women. A courier service will also come up under UMEED this year,” she said.

Chib said they are also enhancing market linkage facilities to the units run by the women under the scheme.

“Market is not a challenge for us since we have our shops in every district, that, and airports. We have also tied up with e-commerce giant `Meesho’ and the hospitality service provider `OYO’ recently. Meesho will sell the products made by our women and OYO will promote the homestays. A SARAS mela is also being held from March 15-25 in Srinagar, where the products made by our entrepreneurs will be showcased,” she said.

To ensure 100 percent saturation, Chib said they are planning a robust awareness campaign in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

“Apart from our door-to-door campaign, we are also taking support of print and broadcast media this year. A robust campaign will be also launched on social media to aware women of the benefits of the UMEED scheme,” she said.