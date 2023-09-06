According to a recent study published in The Lancet Global Health journal, a significant number of men aged 15 and above are afflicted with genital human papillomavirus (HPV). The study reveals that at least one in three men in this age group carries at least one type of genital HPV, and one in five contracts one or more high-risk HPV strains.

ADVERTISEMENT

The research underscores the frequent occurrence of genital HPV infections in men and emphasizes the necessity of involving men in HPV infection control efforts. Such efforts are crucial in reducing the incidence of related diseases, both in men and women.

HPV, a viral infection, often leads to the development of skin or mucous membrane growths, commonly known as warts. There exist more than 100 different varieties of HPV.

Meg Doherty, Director of WHO’s Global HIV, Hepatitis, and Sexually Transmitted Infections Programmes, commented on the study’s findings, highlighting the global prevalence of HPV infection among men. She noted that high-risk HPV types can cause genital warts as well as oral, penile, and anal cancer in men. Doherty emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to prevent HPV infection and reduce HPV-related diseases in both men and women.

The study, a meta-analysis and systematic review, examined the prevalence of genital HPV infection in the general male population. It analyzed studies published between 1995 and 2022, revealing that the global pooled prevalence of HPV was 31 percent, with high-risk HPV at 21 percent. Among HPV genotypes, HPV-16 was the most prevalent at 5 percent, followed by HPV-6 at 4 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Researchers noted that the prevalence of HPV was highest in young adults, particularly in the age group of 25 to 29 years, before slightly decreasing or stabilizing in older age groups.