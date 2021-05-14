Of 70,000 tests conducted at Srinagar’s SMHS, nearly 11,000 tested positive for Covid-19

SMHS has augmented oxygen supply, beds to compensate demand: MS SMHS

Srinagar: As the surge of covid positive cases in District Srinagar continues to infect more and more persons, the administration of tertiary hospitals are capitalizing all their resources to enhance capacity for catering to the demand of treatment of severe SAR COV2 patients through augmentation of bed capacity, oxygen supply and manpower.

The administration of SMHS hospital Srinagar has augmented bed capacity from 30 to 290 beds earmarked for the treatment of covid patients, said Dr Kanwal Jeet, Medical Superintendent, SMHS, while sharing the details of preparations made for tackling covid emergency and saving lives. He added that 11 ventilator beds have also been made available for the treatment of severe covid patients.

He informed that the hospital administration has upgraded oxygen supply to 3600 Litres Per Minute of which 3000 LPM are supplied by 3 Oxygen plants, each with 1000 capacity supplemented by 1800 bulk O2 Cylinders.

While giving details of relentless efforts being made by the hospital to treat patients, he said that six lakh and sixty thousand covid and non-covid patients were treated in a year.

Also, the hospital has been conducting Covid tests daily to identify suspected positive cases. The SMHS has conducted more than seventy thousand tests including RT-PCR and RAT tests, said MS Dr Kanwal jeet and further added, ‘11000 persons tested Positive for virus’. Moreover, he said that SMHS hospital has made 3400 admissions of Covid positive patients till now. He maintained that almost all beds dedicated for covid cases are occupied presently.

While sharing information regarding the Covid deaths registered by the hospital, Dr Kanwaljeet stated that 509 covid deaths have been reported in the hospital since the emergence of pandemic.

MS, Dr Kanwal jeet said that with the efforts of Principal GMC and Srinagar District Administration, the capacity of human resource in the hospital has also augmented to provide best healthcare facility to the patients during this pandemic.

Meanwhile, he made fervent appeal to the general public to observe covid appropriate behavior to save themselves and others from the pandemic. He emphasized on staying at home and cautioned that social gatherings are acting as virus spreader.