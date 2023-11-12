SRINAGAR: Police have arrested a notorious drug peddler in the Pulwama area of South Kashmir and recovered a contraband substance and cash from his possession.

ADVERTISEMENT

A police spokesperson in a statement said, “A police party of Police Station Pulwama at a checkpoint established on Sirnoo Mooghama Road intercepted a vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration number JK13F-6030 driven by Feroz Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Mohd Rather resident of Karimabad Pulwama who after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 75 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Cash amount of ₹39,050 (proceeds of narcotics) was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.”

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 301/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.