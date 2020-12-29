North Kashmir: Husband kills wife after brawl over meher and gold

Srinagar: The police Tuesday claimed to have solved a murder case of a woman by arresting the accused person within a week in SK Payeen village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that on December 21 police Post Ajas received a written complaint from Abdul Rehman Matahanji son of Abdul Gaffar Matahanji, a resident Laharwalpora village of Bandipora stating that his daughter Afroza Bano, 25, was killed by her husband.

Afroza, according to police, was married to Shabir Ahmad Pahloo, son of Nazir Ahmad Pahloo, a resident of S K Payeen village of Bandipora. She was found dead on December 21 at her in-laws home.

The official said that on the receipt of the information, a Case (FIR No.177/2020 under section 302 IPC) was registered in police station Sumbal and investigation was taken up.

“Acting on this complaint a police party headed by DO Ajas Inspector Qaiser Bashir immediately swung into action and recovered the body of the deceased woman. After completing all medico legal formalities, the body was handed over to legal heirs for last rites,” he said.

The official added that during the course of investigation the role of deceased’s husband surfaced and a manhunt was launched to nab him.

“After strenous efforts the accused person was arrested and during questioning he admitted that on the intervening night of 20 and 21 December the duo were engaged in a brawl over Mehar and golden ornaments and he strangulated his wife to death,” he said.

The official said that further investigation of the case is going on. (KNO)