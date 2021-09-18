Non-local labourer murdered by his colleagues in central Kashmir’s Budgam; accused arrested

Srinagar: A non-local labourer was killed during a brawl by his colleagues at Labartal village in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Friday evening.

Quoting a police official, news agency Kashmir Dot Com reported that a non local labourer identified as Maan Singh (35) a resident of Shahjahanpur of Uttar Pradesh was seriously injured on Friday evening during a brawl over some issue with his colleagues at a brick kiln at Labartal area.

The injured labourer was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital for treatment; however he succumbed to his injuries.

The report said an FIR under number 297 of 2021 under section 302 of Indian Penal Code was accordingly registered at police station Budgam.

After the death of a colleague, both non-local labourers fled from the scene of crime and a massive manhunt was launched to trace them.

Later both the accused in crime identified as Kali Karan and Room Ram, both residents of Uttar Pradesh were arrested by a police party from Budgam police station on Saturday morning.

The body has been shifted to district hospital Budgam for necessary formalities and further investigations into the matter is on, he added.