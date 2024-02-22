No Significant Weather Activity Expected Until 26th Feb: MeT

The Meteorological Department has forecasted no significant weather activity until the evening of February 26th. However, there is a likelihood of light to moderate rain and snow in scattered to fairly widespread areas on the 27th-28th Feb, isolated areas on the 29th Feb, and scattered to fairly widespread areas again on the 1st-3rd March.

According to the detailed forecast, there will be no significant weather activity until the evening of the 26th of February. On the 27th-28th of February, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow in scattered to fairly widespread places.

On the 29th of February, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places. Similarly, from the 1st to the 3rd of March, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.

The advisory also highlights the risk of heavy to very heavy snowfall in a few middle and higher reaches. Travelers and tourists are advised to follow administrative and traffic police advisories. The general public in hilly areas is advised not to venture into avalanche-prone areas and slopy areas, and to follow avalanche warnings and advisories. There is also a risk of landslides, mudslides, and shooting stones at a few places.