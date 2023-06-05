Because of the unpredictability of the sports betting industry, the phrase “no-risk bet” may seem like an oxymoron to some people. However, there is a system known as “no risk matched betting” that promises to be able to do just that.

It is a novel strategy that makes use of the bonuses and free bets provided by Indian betting websites and plays them off against one another in order to guarantee earnings regardless of the result of the event.

This article covers absolutely all of the basics & ensures you walk away knowing more than you would from any other matched betting beginner tutorial. Let’s go!

What is No Risk Matched Betting?

The goal of matched betting, also known as “back bet matching” or “lay bet matching,” is to generate a profit from bookmakers’ free bets and other incentives.

It involves placing bets on all outcomes of a sports event using two different bookies: one offering a free bet and the other serving as a platform to ‘lay off’ or bet against your initial bet.

This ensures that, no matter what the result of the event, you will end up with a profit or break even, thereby removing the usual risk associated with betting.

How does Matched Betting Work?

The process works in two stages. The first step is to make a “qualifying” wager. This is a bet placed using your own money to unlock a free bet offer from a bookmaker. The second stage is where the ‘free bet’ is utilized.

Here, you again bet on all possible outcomes but this time using the free bet and another bookmaker to lay off the bet. You may ensure a profit regardless of the outcome of the event if you take the time to calculate the appropriate stakes and odds.

Step-by-Step Guide to Matched Betting

Implementing the Matched Betting strategy requires a systematic and meticulous approach. Although it may seem complex at first, once you understand the process, it becomes quite straightforward.

To assist you in better understanding this novel method of wagering, the article has included the following detailed instructions.

Find a Free Bet Offer. Start by signing up with a bookmaker that offers a free wager for new customers. These offers are usually clearly displayed on the website.

Place a Qualifying Bet. After signing up, place a wager on a specific event with the bookmaker offering the free bet. This is necessary to unlock the free bet.

Lay the Same Bet. Now, head to a betting exchange and ‘lay’ the same wager – that is, bet against the outcome you backed in the previous step. This covers all possible results.

Claim the Free Bet. Once the qualifying bet is settled, you will receive a free bet from the bookmaker.

Repeat the Process. Now, use your free bet to repeat the process. Find another event to wager on, then place your free bet on that event with the bookmaker and lay the same wager on the betting exchange.

Withdraw your Profits. At this point, regardless of the result of the event, you will have locked in a profit due to the discrepancy between the back and lay odds, funded by the free bet.

The odds, bet amount, and timing of a wager all play a role in determining whether or not it is profitable. Verify your understanding of the procedure is complete before proceeding.

Does No Risk Betting Really Work?

Yes, it does. Numerous bettors have made consistent profits using this method. However, it’s crucial to understand that it’s a strategy based on mathematical calculation, not gambling.

The profits might not be huge each time, but they’re risk-free, and over time these small gains can add up to a substantial amount. It’s also worth noting that mistakes can be costly in matched betting, so careful attention to detail is necessary.

Conclusion

The gains you stand to make and the excitement of partaking in sports betting without the accompanying risk make the time and effort required for matched betting worthwhile. With forethought and strategy, this approach may transform gambling into a risk-free investment.