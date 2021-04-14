‘No need to panic’: J&K govt clears air, says enough stock of Remdesivir available

Srinagar: Panic-stricken people have heaved a sigh of relief after Jammu and Kashmir government claimed to have enough stock of Remdesivir injection available to deal with any emergency situation.

Covid-19 cases have surged after the second wave gripped Jammu and Kashmir. There is an increasing demand for Remdesivir given the severity of this disease. Many states are facing an acute shortage of antiviral drugs.

General Manage Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL) Dr. Majeed Mirab told The Kashmir Monitor they have supplied Remdesivir to the valley hospital where Covid patients are being treated.

“This drug is available with us. Hospitals are being regularly supplied Remdesivir as per the demand . We have1500 injection available at GMC Baramulla, 1200 at Chest Disease hospital and 1700 at GMC Srinagar,” he said.

Mirab said that 500 more injections are currently in transit. “We have placed orders and over 500 injections will reach the valley soon. We have a buffer stock available to deal with the crisis as of now. More supplies will come,” he said.

Hospitals have also clarified that they have enough stocks to deal with emergencies. “Currently, we have 100 injections available with us. It is enough for the hospital as of now. Out of 10 patients, this drug is being administered to only three,” said Dr. Mohammad Iqbal, Medical Superintendent GMC, Anantnag.

President Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Fayaz Azad said private players too have procured Remdesivir in bulk to meet the demand.

“We had ordered Remdesivir from three different companies including Cipla, Hithero, and Mylan. The drug is available in the market and there is no need to panic. Since it has a 90 day -long shelf life, we had returned Remdesivir In January when Covid was under control in Kashmir,” he said.

Azad said they will procure more in the coming days to ensure its availability in all districts.

Remdesivir is again in demand due to the increase in Covid cases. “It will be direly needed as the second Covid wave is way more severe. Many patients with severe respiratory ailments are reporting to hospitals,” said a doctor treating covid patients in the valley’s premier health institute.

India on Sunday banned the export of Remdesivir as demand for the anti-viral drug surged following a dramatic increase in covid-19 cases. The ban will remain in place until the pandemic loosens its stranglehold.