Srinagar: Centre on Wednesday said no Kashmiri pandit has been displaced from the valley post abrogation of Article 370.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said after the repeal of Article 370, no Kashmiri Pandit or Hindu has been displaced from the Valley.

“However, recently some Kashmiri Pandit families, mostly women, and children, living in Kashmir have moved to the Jammu region. These are families of government employees. Many of them move to Jammu as part of a movement of officials and winter vacations in educational institutions,” Rai said in his reply.

In response to another question, Nityanand Rai told Rajya Sabha that Jammu and Kashmir government has received investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore after the abrogation of Article 370.

Responding to the question of MP Narayan Dass Gupta, Rai said the government has notified the New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Jammu and Kashmir on February 19, 2021, to attract capital investments.

ADVERTISEMENT

This has been supplemented by the J&K Industrial Policy, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy, and J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy.

“These steps have generated a good response and the government of Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore so far,” Rai said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had recently said Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals to the tune of Rs 31,000 crore. Of which proposals worth Rs 15,000 crore have been approved.

Replying to another question, the Union Minister of State for Home said 366 militants have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir from August 5, 2019, to November 30, 2021.

During the same period, 96 civilians and 81 security personnel were also killed.