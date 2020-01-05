NITI Aayog classifications: J&K ranks at bottom on Sustainable Development Goal index

Srinagar, Jan 4: For the second time in a row, Jammu and Kashmir has ranked at the bottom among the states and UTs on the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) index.

Like 2018, the UT of Jammu and Kashmir has again been ranked 20th on SDG index. The erstwhile state has been listed as “performer” after achieving a score of 59 against national average of 60, in 2019. It shares the dubious distinction with Ladakh, which too has got 59 points.

NITI Aayog with the support of United Nations has developed SDG India index, a comprehensive indicator to measure progress of the states and union territories, through a single measurable listing. The first baseline report was released in 2018.

These rankings are based on 169 targets and the 17 goals including healthcare, gender equality, clean energy, infrastructure, education, peace and building strong and accountable institutions. The composite score ranges from 0 to 100 and denotes the overall achievement of the State/ UT in achieving the targets under the goals.

States with 100 per cent score are categorized as achievers. States with a score between 65 and 99 are front-runners, 50 and 64 performers and 0-49 score as aspirants.

As per the report, Jammu and Kashmir was leading in only two categories – No Poverty with 58 score and Gender Equality with 53 score.

In the category of zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, J&K scored 55, 62, 54, 65, 76 and 48 points respectively.

In the category of industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, sustainable consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace justice and strong institutions and partnership, J&K scored 49, 47, 33,61,59,0,74,69 and 0 points respectively.

Kerala has topped the list after earning a score of 70 against national average of 60. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana, which got a score of 69, 67 and 67 respectively.

On the other hand, UP, Sikkim and Odisha were among the most improved states. Uttar Pradesh has improved its overall score from 42 in 2018 to 55 in 2019, and is the highest gainer. Odisha stands second in overall improvement, with an increase of 7 points, from 51 to 58. Sikkim is the third best State in overall improvement: from a score of 58 to that of 65, indicating an increase by 7 points

A score of 100 implies that the State/ UT have achieved the targets set for 2030; a score of 0 implies that the particular State/ UT are at the bottom of the table.

Pertinently, in June 2018, J&K government constituted a high power committee of 23 bureaucrats including Chief Secretary and the administrative secretaries to finalize the Action Plan including mapping of departments and schemes for each SDG target.

Sources, however, said the committee was still in a process to chalk out the strategies for achieving the SDG targets.

“The process is on to achieve Vision Document 2030. The government has now started to make strategies to improvise the status of the state in achieving the SDG targets,” they said.