Srinagar, Nov 08:The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Srinagar has signed an MoU with HDFC Bank to avail the modern banking facilities and services for the students and the staff of the institute at Ompora Budgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the MoU, the HDFC Bank has offered to provide all the technologically advanced infrastructural facilities and banking services to the institute.

As per the agreement, NIFT shall allot the premises to HDFC bank at its Campus for setting up branch/SBL with latest machines, ATM and kiosks.

HDFC Bank shall also design custom made payment gateway to NIFT Srinagar for online payment collection. Students of NIFT have also been offered many special packages in account opening and hassle free education loan facility.

While signing MoU, Mr Iftikhar Ahmad, Circle Head, HDFC stated that the bank shall leverage all technologically advanced services to NIFT students and staff. He said that the bank branch/SBL at NIFT Campus shall be equipped with self servicing machines.

On the occasion, Dr Javid Ahmad Wani Director NIFT Srinagar said that this MoU is another step forward in providing all services available to students within Campus. He said that we value partners like HDFC Bank for giving students an ideal Campus atmosphere.

For the purpose of implementation of the agreement, the HDFC Bank has appointed Ms Neelam Manzoor, Branch Manager Nowgam as the Nodal Officer or Single Point of contact for the NIFT Srinagar.