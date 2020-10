Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday morning conducted fresh raids in Bagh- e- mehtab and Nowgam areas of Srinagar.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the house of Hurriyat activist Zaffar Akbar Bhat resident of Bagh-e-mehtab and Falah Aam Trust at Nowgam area of Srinagar district.

As per sources search was going on. It is pertinent to mention, raids were also by NIA conducted at many places in Srinagar—(KNO)