NHM employees meet Mission Director, thank him for pay hike

Jammu: A deputation of NHM employees led by Rohit Seth, president JKNHM Employees Association Jammu and comprised of Ashok, State account manager, Neetu Pandita, Arun, Vijay Laxmi and others met Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K in his office chambers at Nagrota.

It was a courtesy visit by the NHM Employees, who thanked the Mission Director for fulfilling their long pending demand of pay hike.

Rohit Seth and the other NHM Employees accompanying him thanked the Mission Director for the hike to the tune of 12% as additional increment in addition to the routine annual increment of 5%, i.e. a total of 17% this year.

They expressed their gratitude and thanked Mission Director NHM for this.

On this occasion, Rohit Seth said that NHM Employees despite being meagerly paid have provided invaluable services in fight against Coronavirus Pandemic and remained on fore front in fight against Coronavirus.