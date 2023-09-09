Srinagar :Encash Automotive Pvt. Ltd., on Saturday inaugurated its new Mahindra Dealership at Hyderpora Bypass,The inaugural ceremony was enlightened by Tabasum Nazir, Divisional Head – J&K Bank Ltd., & Maham Rouf, CEO- Encash Automotive Pvt. Ltd. in presence of Shabir Ahmad, Zonal Head- J&K Bank Ltd., Riaz Ahmad Wani, Marketing Head, J&K Bank Ltd and Umar Shamas, SME Head State Bank of India.

Various officials from financial institutions like HDFC Bank, Cholamandalam Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra Finance, and members of media fraternity, business houses and a large gathering of auto enthusiasts joined the inaugural event.

Dealer Principal, Encash Automotive, Sajad Rouf attended the inaugural ceremony virtually and thanked participation of all attendees on the inaugural ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Group GM Encash Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Muzamil M Hafiz, said “This is a moment of great pride for us, considering the large number of people association with Mahindra Brand. I am pleased that Encash Automotive will provide 3S facility to Mahindra Customers. We have on boarded very highly trained staff, well-equipped workshops, prompt spare parts availability and mobile service vans have all been readied to ensure that our customers get a trouble free and delightful experience. Being committed to the vehicle space in the region, the idea is to walk the talk and truly make our customers prosper in their respective lives. From Urban to rural geographies, we are committed to deliver vehicles with our readily available stock. It is a great feeling that Encash Automotive will now be delivering Mahindra vehicles across locations with timely servicing considering all the customer requirements. We will provide customers with instant Finance assistance, Insurance and benefits of X-Mart (Smart Buy- Smart Exchange) where customers can exchange their pre used vehicles. Bookings are already open for all variants/models of Mahindra vehicles at our dealership” Hafiz said.

During the launch, Aijaz Ahmad Matoo, General Manager (Service) said “Our primary motive is to save time consumption during services, so we have enabled Encash Automotive with all new upgraded equipment (with latest technology) which will benefit customers with quick services. Encash Automotive will keep its operations open 24×7 to avail services of Mahindra With You Hamesha like road side assistance & mobile service vehicles,”

For any queries, please feel free to reach us on +91-9103382631 or visit: Encash Automotive Srinagar, at Hyderpora Bypass Srinagar. Email: [email protected]

