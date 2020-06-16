NC expels four corporators for voting against SMC Mayor; denies ‘facilitatory role’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Tuesday expelled four SMC corporators from basic membership of the party following their refusal to comply with the party instructions and subsequently voting in the no confidence motion against SMC Mayor.

The party had earlier announced and asked its corporators to abstain from participating in no confidence motion in SMC and not be part of “any BJP sponsored political move.”

On Tuesday, Junaid Mattu, a former NC leader, was ousted as Srinagar Mayor after 42 of the 70 corporators voted in a no-confidence motion against him.

“Inspite of the clear directions, four out of our 11 corporators decided to be part of BJP initiated No Confidence Motion against SMC Mayor. Hence taking note of their incompliance, the party leadership expelled them from the basic membership of party,” said party spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar.

“The four corporators who were expelled on Tuesday include GN Sofi, Danish Bhat, Neloofar, and Majid Shulloo. They along with seven other SMC Corporators had joined JKNC in May 2019 while the ULB elections were held way before in 2018. As such they were not bound by any party whip but were expected to toe the party line which was to abstain from the voting. Amounting to indiscipline and wilful disobedience, the four corporators stand expelled as per directions from the party high command,” the party spokesperson added.

Dismissing the allegations about the party’s ‘facilitatory role’ in the entire motion, he said: “Such allegations are unfounded and childish. Majority of corporators who joined our party in 2019 did abide by the party line and those who didn’t have been expelled as part of our disciplinary protocol.”