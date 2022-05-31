A recent survey has revealed that Abu Dhabi is the world’s least congested capital

TomTom Traffic Index survey was conducted in 416 cities across 57 countries.

Media reports said the global navigation services company, has raked the Capital cities on a set of criteria including the rate of traffic congestion at intersections and streets at various times during the day, including peak hours.

Abu Dhabi recorded an 11% congestion level, thanks to the impact of the integrated traffic management plans of the Department of Municipalities and Transport. The department emphasized enhancing operational efficiency and improving roads and infrastructure.

The authority also focused on increasing modes of public transport, which could ensure proper utilization of transportation and necessary utilities to improve the quality of life.

” TomTom’s new ranking serves as an encouragement to continue accomplishing DMT’s strategic goals.” Chairman of DMT, Falah Al Ahbabi, was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.