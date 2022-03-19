A heartwarming post by Pakistani cricket legend Muhammad Yousuf announcing his daughter’s wedding is melting hearts on cyberspace.

“My doll, your day to leave the house is at last here,” he wrote. “It was just yesterday when you were like a small little doll,” Yousaf added, recalling her childhood.

“Here, congratulations on your big day,” he continued in a heartfelt display of affection, referring to his daughter as “the light of my eyes,” Yousuf concluded his post with warm wishes and blessings for her future.

میری گڑیا تری رخصت کا دن بھی آ گیا آخر

سمٹ آیا ہے آنکھوں میں تیرا بیتا ہوا بچپن

ابھی کل کی ہی باتیں ہیں تو اک ننھی سی گڑیا تھی

میرےآنگن میں ٹھہریں کی تری یادیں تری باتیں

لومبارک ہو تمہیں وقت سفراب الوداع

جاو بابل کےنگرسےاپنےگھر

الوداع

اےمری دخترمری نورنظر اب الوداع pic.twitter.com/hsYYtulmL3 — Mohammad Yousaf (@yousaf1788) March 18, 2022

Yousuf had taken a break from his duties as batting coach for the Pakistan national side to attend to his daughter’s wedding proceedings. He will be rejoining for its clash against Australia in the 3rd Test match, which is due to begin in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on 21st March 2022.

The cricketer, formerly known as Yousuf Youhana, has had a brilliant cricket career with many accolades and records under his belt. He still holds the world record for most runs in Test cricket in a calendar year.

He was also awarded a Pride of Performance for his service and contribution to Pakistani Cricket.