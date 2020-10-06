Mother, son duo from Srinagar die of COVID-19

Srinagar: A mother-son duo from Srinagar died due to deadly Coronavirus.

An official told the news agency Kashmir News Observer that 70-year-old woman and her 33-year-old son in Srinagar died of COVID-19 at SMHS hospital.

The woman who was admitted in the hospital on 02 October died on Monday afternoon while her son died on Tuesday morning. Both of them were diagnosed with bilateral Pneumonia.

With these fresh deaths, the number of people who died of Covid infection so far reached to 1,254 while as total tally of cases in J&K jumped to nearly 80,000.

Of the total 79,738 cases, 47,779 are from Kashmir and 31,959 from Jammu division. Officials said that among 632 new cases, 286 belong to Kashmir division while as 346 are from Jammu division, adding that the total number of positive cases in Kashmir division have reached to 47,779 including 40,433 recoveries and 865 deaths while as total number of positive cases in Jammu division have reached to 31,959 including 23,357 recoveries and 387 deaths.

The officials said that total number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir are 14,696 including 6,481 from Kashmir division and 8,215 from Jammu division.

With 1,386 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached to 63,790 which is 79.99 percent of the total cases.