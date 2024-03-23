Moscow Concert Hall Attack: 60 Dead, 100+ Injured – 10 Points

More than 60 people were killed and about 115 others injured after gunmen opened fire at them in a Moscow concert hall, Russian authorities said, raising an earlier count of 40.

Here are the top 10 updates on this big story

Russia’s Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said 115 people were hospitalised, including five children, one of whom was in grave condition. Of the 110 adult patients, 60 were in serious condition, he said. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its fighters attacked “a large gathering” on Moscow’s outskirts and “retreated to their bases safely”. Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building, opened fire and threw grenades or incendiary bombs. Videos showed images of flames and black smoke pouring from the hall. Three helicopters were involved in efforts to put out the fire, dumping water on the giant concert hall that can hold several thousand people and has hosted top international artists. Scores of people hid behind seats in the hall or rushed towards entrances to the basement or roof to escape the bullets. Shortly after midnight, the emergencies ministry said the fire had been contained. The European Union, France, Spain and Italy joined several countries in condemning the attack. The US called the attack “terrible” and said there was no immediate sign of any link to the conflict in Ukraine. Ukraine’s presidency said Kyiv had “nothing to do” with the attack, while its military intelligence called the incident a Russian “provocation” and charged that Moscow special services were behind it. The US embassy had said two weeks before the attack that there was a risk of “extremists” targeting mass gatherings in Moscow, including concerts. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian President Vladimir Putin is being given regular updates about the shooting at the Crocus City Hall concert near Moscow. Putin wished a speedy recovery to the inured. “The president wished everyone a speedy recovery and conveyed his gratitude to the doctors,” deputy prime minister Tatyana Golikova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terror attack in Moscow. “We strongly condemn the heinous terrorist attack in Moscow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims. India stands in solidarity with the government and the people of the Russian Federation in this hour of grief,” Pm Modi posted on X – earlier known as Twitter.

