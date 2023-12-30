Srinagar, December 30: Known for selling medicines at very cheap rates, the Jan Aushadi Kendras are gaining fame as ‘Modi ki Dukaan’ in the Kashmir valley.

Irshad Ahmad, who owns a Jan Aushadi Kendra here in the city, said the stores had become very popular among the people.

“We receive upto 500 customers daily because the medicines at our stores are very cheap. A strip of tablets that costs around Rs. 100 at the usual drug stores is available for Rs. 11-12 here. Due to this reason these stores have become very popular in Kashmir,”

On why the stores were known as ‘Modi ki Dukaan’, he said: “We receive a lot of support from the government and one can come across Prime Minister’s photographs outside the Jan Aushadi Kendras. Also, there are other health related schemes that have been initiated by the Modi government including the ‘Golden Card’. That is why out stores have become popular as Modi ki Dukaan.”

A regular customer at the Jan Aushadi Kendra said the rates of the medicines at the store were very low.

“Rates are very low. The medicine I buy is usually sold for Rs. 63 per strip at the medical stores but I can buy it for only Rs. 15. These stores are especially beneficial for the poor because the costs of medicines otherwise are increasing regularly,” he said.

“I came to know about this Kendra through social media. Some also call it Modi ki Dukaan and others call it PM’s shop,” he said.

Another Jan Aushadi Kendra owner Manzoor Khan said the stores were gaining greater acceptance among the people with every passing day.

“I have been running a Jan Aushadi Kendra for the past seven years now. Initially it was difficult to convince people about our medicines and they were skeptical. But, now the people have understood what these medicines are all about. We are hopeful that the number of customers at our kendras will increase with every passing day,” he said.

Pertinently, the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendra scheme ensures quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all citizens. Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country to provide generic medicines at affordable prices.