SVEEP: Students Gymkhana begins voting awareness campaign at NIT

SRINAGAR: The eight-day long SVEEP (Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program began at National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The program is being organised by Students Gymkhana of NIT Srinagar with a variety of programs being organised from 26th April till 3rd May 2024.

In his message, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. A. Ravinder Nath said that every vote counts and being the part of world’s largest democratic nation, it is our moral responsibility to educate students about the value of vote and its importance. He said this time NIT Srinagar will mark a remarkable impact through the SVEEP movement in collaboration with Election commission and ministry of Education.

The Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Atikur Rehman, explained that it is up to all of us to build a brighter future for our country. He compared each vote to a brick, saying that together they construct a stronger democracy. Dean of Student Welfare, Prof. Abdul Liman, said that NIT Srinagar consistently works with a motto of nation building. He emphasized the institute’s commitment to collaborating with the Election Commission for the SVEEP program, expressing confidence that our students will make a positive impact on society through this initiative.

Prof. Liman expressed confidence that the students’ active participation would make a significant impact on society. Nodal officer for the SVEEP program at NIT Srinagar, Dr. Dinesh Kumar Rajendran, elaborated on the eight-day event. On the first day, activities were coordinated by Rhetorica and Eco Cult Club.

Approximately 50 students participated in the event, setting an initial enthusiastic atmosphere. On the second day, the Sports Club, in collaboration with the NCC Female Wing of NIT Srinagar, organized an awareness run.

On the third day, the Sargam Club, led by Dr. Janani, organized a captivating event featuring a variety of performances, including classical dance, music, flash mobs, and dance sequences resembling a movie play. Approximately 300 students actively participated in this engaging event.

On Monday, Culture Club and Soapbox, coordinated by Dr. Dinesh, hosted a vibrant array of activities. These include Rangoli making, painting sessions, and Nukkar Natak performances by students, promising an enriching cultural experience for all attendees.

On the fifth day, the Movie Club, under the coordination of Dr. Parameshwar, will host an event featuring reels created by students highlighting the importance of voting. These short films aim to educate and inspire viewers about the significance of their electoral participation.

Moving on to day six, the Technology Club, led by Dr. Iqra Gillani, will organize technical events such as an ideathon and mock polling using electronic voting machines designed by NIT Srinagar students. The interactive session will allow all students to participate in a simulated voting process, fostering a deeper understanding of the electoral system. On the seventh day, the Stargazing Club will host an awareness rally aimed at motivating people to vote and illustrating the power of their vote. This event seeks to inspire civic participation and underscore the importance of electoral engagement.

Wrapping up the program on the eighth day, the Photography Club will organize a poster designing and sketching competition. The objective is to generate interest in voting among the community. Additionally, a selfie point will be set up with the slogan #SrinagarWillVote, providing an opportunity for participants to capture their commitment to electoral participation.