Srinagar: After coordinating a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kashmir Inc, J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr. Darakshan Andrabi today said she was hopeful that the issues raised in the memorandum will be addressed by the centre.

“The meeting was held in a cordial manner and I am hopeful that the concerns of the business community of Jammu and Kashmir will be addressed by the Prime Minister,” the J&K Waqf Board chairperson told The Kashmir Monitor.

Earlier on April 5, a business delegation comprising the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industries (PHDCCI), Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCC&I), and J&K Hotel & Restaurant Association among others had met the Prime Minister and submitted a memorandum of demands.

Patron of the PHDCCI, J&K chapter and J&K Hoteliers’ Club chairman Mushtaq Chaya too expressed hope that their demands will be met and said the meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.

“We met like friends….the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere. We talked in detail about the problems and concerns of the business community of Jammu and Kashmir. I told him that the business community, especially the tourism sector of Kashmir valley, had suffered a lot and needed support from the centre for the revival of businesses. The Prime Minister assured us that he will look into the problems faced by us,” Chaya told The Kashmir Monitor.

The delegation had submitted a detailed memorandum to the Prime Minister. The demands included direct air connectivity to Jeddah, Dubai, and Sharjah besides sops for the tourism sector, handicrafts, agriculture, and general business. Measures to encourage local industry/business so that people at large are engaged in business activities and address the employment issue were also raised.

Land-related issues including Roshni or lease land at Gulmarg and Pahalgam were also discussed. Besides, establishing a Model Carpet Village was discussed in length and the Prime Minister had assured full support to promote GI-tagged Kashmir carpets worldwide.