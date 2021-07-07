Modi 2.0 Ministry Rejig: Who’s In, Who’s Out

Ahead of the Union ministry expansion on Wednesday, several Union ministers, including Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar resigned from their posts.

At the same time, ministerial probables met Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi at his residence.

Around 43 ministers are expected to be sworn in in the expansion of the Union council of ministers on Wednesday evening, said sources.



This will be the first reshuffle of the council of ministers since Modi assumed charge for a second term in May 2019.

Here’s a list of who’s in, who’s out in the ministerial reshuffle:



Who’s in

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Narayan Rane

Sarbananda Sonowal

Anupriya Patel

Kapil Patil

Meenakshi Lekhi

Ajay Bhatt

Bhupender Yadav

Sunita Duggal

Pashupati Paras

Bharati Pawar

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Shobha Karandlaje

Dr Virendra Kumar

Ramchandra Prasad Singh

Raj Kumar Singh

Mansukh Mandaviya

Parshottam Rupala

Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma

Darshana Vikram Jardosh

Annpurna Devi

A Narayanaswamy

Kaushal Kishore

B L Verma

Chauhan Devusinh

Bhagwanth Khuba

Sushri Pratima Bhoumik

Who’s out