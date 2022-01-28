Ten Pakistani soldiers were killed after militants attacked a security forces’ check post in Balochistan’s Kech district.

The media wing of the military said that intense exchange of fire occurred in the “fire raid” by militants on the check post. It added that the forces repulsed the attack, killing one militant, injuring several others and apprehending three.

According to the ISPR, a follow-up clearance operation was launched to apprehend the culprits. The media wing of the military further said that the forces arrested three militants in the ensuing clearance operation.

“Armed Forces are determined to eliminate terrorists from our soil no matter what the cost,” the statement concluded.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed deep sorrow over the killing of 10 Pak Army soldiers in Balochistan. He expressed sympathy with the families of the slain, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office.

“Every drop of the blood of the soldiers guarantees the security of the country,” the prime minister said.

Last week, the Interior Ministry told all armed forces, civil armed forces, IGs (inspectors general of police), chief secretaries, Frontier Corps IGs and Rangers IG to stay alert and watchful.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid daid terrorism incidents rose by around “35% since August 15. “But this cannot bring down our nation, morale, spirit and armed forces,” he said.