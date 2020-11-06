Militant killed in Pampore gunfight: Police

Pulwama: A militant has been killed in an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants in Meej Pampore area of South kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer told that an unidentified militant has been killed in fresh firing which resumed on Friday morning while as operation is on in the area.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, Army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint teams of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

As cordon was being laid, militants fired indiscriminately resulting in injuries to two civillians, official said, adding that condition of Abid Nabi is critical at SMHS Srinagar while as condition of Kifayat Ahmad is stable at Bone and joint hospital Srinagar.

Meanwhile internet services have been snapped in Awantipora police district as a precautionary measure—(KNO)