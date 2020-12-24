Militant killed in Baramulla gunfight

Srinagar: One militant has been killed in a gunfight at Wanigam Payeen area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thrusday.

Official sources said that after eight hours of searches in Wanigam area, the militants were tracked and subsequently engaged. During exchange of firing one unidentified militant has been killed so far.

Earlier in the morning some speculative fire were also shot towards the suspected spot, however there was no response from militants.

Till this report was being filed intermittent firing was going on.(GNS)