Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Tuesday said that four persons including a foreign militant, his local associate, an ‘OGW’ and a building owner were killed in a gunfight in Hyderpora area of Srinagar Monday evening.

Kumar said the building owner was killed in the “cross-fire” while the fourth person was an OGW who had provided his rented space to Haider for using the same as “terrorist hideout.”

Addressing a press conference at Police Control Room (PCR) Srinagar, the IGP Kashmir said that Monday evening, police received a lead about the presence of militants near national highway at Hyderpora. “Police, CRPF and the army laid a cordon and when the suspected spot was zeroed in, terrorists fired indiscriminately at the forces,” the IGP said as per news agency KNO.

He said that in the ensuing gunfight, two militants including a foreigner identified as Haider/Bilal Bhai and his local associate possibly from Banihal area of Jammu were killed. “We have called a family from Banihal to identify the slain,” the IGP said.

He said that the building owner Altaf Ahmed was killed in the cross-fire. “It is not sure whether terrorists’ bullet or the bullets fired by forces hit him. They were carrying pistols and it would be clear after investigations whose bullet hit him,” the Kashmir police chief said.

He said the fourth one Mudasir Gul, who was living on rent in the building, had provided shelter to Haider and his associate. “This way he was harbouring terrorists. Mudasir was also involved in ferrying Haider from the recent attack site of Jamalatta Srinagar where a policeman was injured,” the IGP said, adding he was also involved in ferrying militants from south and north Kashmir areas.

He said that from the encounter site, two pistols, two magazines, half-a-dozen mobile phones and a few computers were recovered. “Fourth slain Mudasir was a businessman/contractor by profession and also running a call centre. This way, he was an OGW and was directly involved in harbouring terrorists,” IGP Kumar said. He said since there was an apprehension of law and order, the body of Altaf Ahmed was not handed over to his family for last rites. Both Altaf and Mudasir were buried in Handwara in northern Kashmir, said Kumar.

He said that before giving rooms or building on rent, owners should get in touch with the police and share details of tenants. Asked whether police had clear evidence of Mudasir being involved in “harbouring terrorists”, the IGP said that they had digital evidence and once they will get further proof, the same will be shared with media.