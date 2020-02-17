Kashmir
Migratory bird census begins
Srinagar, Feb 17: Wetlands Division Kashmir of Wildlife Protection Department conducted the census of Migratory Birds besides other endemic birds living in the Valley wetlands.
The participants from Kashmir University, SKUAST-K, World Wildlife Fund, Wildlife Conservation Fund, School for Rural Development and Environment, WUCMA, Kashmir Bird Watchers Club, Wildlife SOS, Volunteers and free Lancers are taking part in the census.
An orientation programme was conducted at Camping ground Hokersar Srinagar to inculcate the census techniques amongst the participants.
The programme is aimed to identify the current status of 13 valley Wetlands including Hokersar, Mirgund, Narkara, Hygam, Badi Nambal, Shallabugh, Anchar, Dal Lake, Wullar Lake, Chatlum, Kranchoo, Manibugh and Freshkori Wetland which harbour sizeable number of Migratory birds and to check the population fluctuation of these birds during Winter migration, besides involving locals in conservation and preservation of these Wetlands.
The Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Division, Kashmir, Ifshan Deewani said that coordinated effort by the Department of Wildlife Protection to conduct the AWC this year will go a long way in establishing the numbers of various water birds particularly the migratory waterfowl that visit the wetlands of the valley during winter months .
She said that this procedure is going to be an annual event, henceforth and will help in creating a sound data base of the winter waterfowl population in the Valley wetlands.
Kashmir
Shortage of nurses takes heavy toll on healthcare system in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 17: Healthcare system is at the verge of collapse as government is dragging its feet to fill up the vacancies of nurses in major hospitals across the valley.
According to the data of Government Medical College, Srinagar, all the associated hospitals in the valley presently run with only 800 nurses against a sanctioned strength of 3000 to 4000.
Of the 800 nurses, only 500 are permanent and rest are working on contractual basis.
An official of Government Medical College, Srinagar, said the nursing staff posts were created in early 80’s, when these hospitals were established.
“The creation of posts is directly proportional to the bed strength. However, with the increasing bed strength in the hospitals, the staff has remained the same and the new recruitment has been done purely on contract basis,” he said.
The official noted that ideally as per the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the nurse-patient ratio should be 1:4 in the casualty wards, 1:3 for general wards and 1:5 for district hospitals.
However, the situation on ground is completely different. Sample this: In a 50 bedded ward of SMHS Hospital, there are only two nurses available to attend to the patients during night time.
Similarly, in the pediatric ward of GP Pant Hospital, which mostly remains fully booked, the ratio should be around 1:1. But there are only four nurses available.
Two of them attend to the newborns on 12 ventilators whereas the remaining two cater to non-ventilator side which sees around 30 neonatal patients every day.
Adding to the apathy is the fact that the posts are advertised on contractual basis that too when there is a crisis, said the official.
Director Health Kashmir Sameer Mattoo said the vacancies are repeatedly advertised when there is a dearth of staff. “Patient care has been our priority. These posts are filled up as soon as there is a shortage of staff,” he said.
Kashmir
Geelani stable, conscious: Dir SKIMS
Srinagar, Feb 17: According to Director, SKIMS, Dr. A G Ahangar, the condition of senior political leader, Syed Ali Geelani is stable and he is conscious, cooperative and oriented.
All his vital organs are performing normally and a team of doctors is round the clock monitoring the health condition of Mr. Geelani, he added.
Kashmir
Zojila project: Design changes to dodge cost escalation
New Delhi, Feb 16: The strategic Zojila tunnel for all-year connectivity between Leh and Srinagar may undergo some design changes to prevent cost escalation as the government plans to complete the project at the earlier estimated cost of about Rs 6,800 crore, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.
The tunnel project, stalled for about six years, holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir.
“We are planning to make some design changes that may include doing away with escape tunnel and instead (have) alternative tunnels to cross from one side to the other as it will be my endeavour to prevent cost escalation and build it at the previous estimated cost of Rs 6,800 crore,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari told PTI.
Though the revised project cost estimate of a little over Rs 8,000 crore has been sent to the Cabinet, “we are deliberating on minor design changes to prevent cost escalation,” the minister said.
“Besides the escape tunnel, we can do away with vertical shafts not compromising with safety,” he said, adding that rebidding for the project was expected in a month or two.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in May 2018 laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,800 crore project, billed as the Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, barely months after the foundation, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) on January 15, 2019 terminated the contract awarded to troubled IL&FS group company IL&FS Transportation after it abandoned the project citing financial problems.
“The project which was earlier constructed on hybrid annuity mode will now be converted into EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode,” Gadkari said.
The cancellation of the award in January last year was the second time NHIDCL had scrapped the contract for the 14.15-km tunnel project which would cut down the 3.5-hour long drive through the mountainous Zojila Pass to just 15 minutes.
The corporation had earlier cancelled the bid of IRB Infrastructure. IL&FS Transportation in 2017 emerged as the lowest bidder in the rebidding process.
Unveiling a plaque for commencement of work for the tunnel, Modi had said, “Zojila tunnel is not a mere tunnel but a modern day marvel.”
The Cabinet on January 3, 2018 had approved the Zojila tunnel project with Parallel Escape (Egress) tunnel between Baltal and Minamarg on the Srinagar-Leh section of NH-1A at a total cost of Rs 6,800 crore.
The project was expected to be completed in seven years.
On March 1, 2016, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had ordered “re-bidding” for the project, which had been awarded to IRB Infrastructure.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Gadkari, after Congress leader Digvijay Singh had alleged that guidelines were violated while awarding the contract.
The original plans of the tunnel included fully transverse ventilation system, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), tunnel emergency lighting, CCTV monitoring, variable message signs (VMS), traffic logging equipment, overheight vehicle detection and tunnel radio system.
Besides, it included pedestrian cross passages at every 250 metres and motorable cross passages and lay-bys at every 750 metres, as well as emergency telephones and fire-fighting cabinets at every 125 metres.