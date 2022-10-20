Srinagar, Oct 20: The weatherman on Thursday said that there will be gradual improvement in the weather towards evening and from tomorrow weather will be pleasant while there is no major forecast till October end.

Deputy director Meteorological department Srinagar, Mukhtar Ahmad said that as predicted upper reaches in the valley received snowfall while rains lashed the plains, thereby bringing down the mercury.

He said that the famous tourist ski-resort Gulmarg in northern Kashmir recorded season’s lowest temperature at minus 2 degrees.

Mukhtar said that in coming 3-4 hours weather will remain erratic and towards evening or late evening there will be gradual improvement in the weather conditions.

“From tomorrow weather will remain pleasant till ending October as there is no major disturbance in the weather system,” he said.

He also said that farmers who have done their harvest should store it safely and they should not panic as there is no prediction of any major rain or snowfall for the next 10 days—(KNO)