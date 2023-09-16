SRINAGAR: The heat wave continued to prevail at isolated places of Kashmir on Friday while the weatherman here has predicted that a major or a good spell of rain is unlikely to occur in JK during the next week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The director Meteorological Department (MeT), Sonum Lotus said, “There is a possibility of light rainfall at isolated to scattered places of Jammu & Kashmir during the next two days, however there is no forecast of any major respite from the prevalent weather conditions for the next one week,” he said. He added that the weather would remain mainly hot and dry for the next one week.

Pertinently, J&K parts witnessed severe heat wave from the past in September as the Valley parts recorded the hottest day in the month of September after decades.

The prolonged dry spell has also led to the water scarcity at multiple places while the lifting irrigations spots have also got affected 25 per cent due to the prevalent weather conditions as the water level in the major water bodies including the river Jhelum, Doodh Ganga and other tributaries has reduced

(With inputs from KNO)