Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to import bulk sheep from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh to bridge the supply-demand gap of mutton in the valley.

Director Sheep Husbandry Kashmir Bashir Ahmad Khan told The Kashmir Monitor that they will import over 17000 sheep from these regions for breeding purposes.

“The idea is to bridge the gap between demand and supply of mutton in the valley. The import of sheep from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand will lead to vertical growth in sheep production. In coming years, we will have a good population of sheep enough to meet the mutton demand of the valley to a large extent,” he said.

Khan said currently the 60 percent mutton demand in the valley is met by the imports. “We have annual demand for three lakh quintals of mutton. We can produce 1.1 lakh quintals. Till now, imports from other states were happening for consumption only and less for breeding. Our department is focusing on self-sufficiency in mutton and we have devised a strategy to meet the targets,” he said.

The director of the sheep husbandry said they have started the process for the large-scale imports.

“Their breeding activity will begin soon. The sheep will be raised for four to five years till we have the required number to meet more than 70 percent of the demand,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir administration recently signed a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) with New Zealand for transforming the sheep farming sector in the Union territory.

“The experience of New Zealand-based experts will be utilized to transform our sheep farming industry. We are also focussing on importing New Zealand breeds so that we have a high-quality sheep,” he said.

From imported Australian Merino to highly exotic crossbreeds, Jammu and Kashmir government is currently promoting sheep farming start-ups in the union territory.

Under the Integrated Sheep Development Program, the government targets to supplement mutton production and build entrepreneurship in the sector.

“Last year we approved 1000 sheep farming units in the valley and this year another 1000 units will be established. Sheep farming is getting popular in the valley gradually and people are investing in this business given its huge demand in the union territory,” Khan said.

Under the Integrated Sheep Development Program scheme sheep/goat units are established in a participatory mode wherein livestock is given free of cost to the beneficiaries and thereafter the given livestock is retrieved in a phased manner over 5 years from the beneficiary and utilized for fresh units.