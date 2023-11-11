SRINAGAR: Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall on Friday, with widespread rains drenching the plains and causing the closure of multiple roads.

Quoting an official, KNO reported that the higher reaches of the Kashmir Valley, including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojila Pass, Sinthan Top, Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Doodpathri, Kulgam, and Machil, experienced snowfall. Simultaneously, the plains were lashed by extensive rainfall.

“Due to the snowfall, several roads, including Razdan Pass, Zojila Pass, Kishtwar-Anantnag road, Mughal road connecting Shopian district with Rajouri and Poonch, Phirkiyan Gali, Machil in Kupwara, and Srinagar-Sonamarg road, were closed for traffic,” he said.

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was earlier closed for traffic movement after mudslides and shooting stones occurred along the road stretch near the Mehar area of Ramban district. The road stretch was later restored partially. “Even though the road was through, there was a very slow movement at Dalwas and Mehad due to mud and sleet. People are advised to drive slowly,” he said.

The official said that the highway got blocked due to mudslides and shooting stones near the Mehar area after heavy rainfall in the area. “Efforts were on to ensure early opening of the highway,” he said.

The Meteorological Department in Srinagar forecasted fairly widespread rain in the plains and snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours, with a gradual decrease in precipitation anticipated from late Friday evening onwards.

The MeT official said that the weather is expected to turn dry with warm days from November 11 to 17.

Meanwhile, widespread rains disrupted normal life in Srinagar and its surrounding areas, causing a drop in temperature. Low-lying roads were inundated due to rainwaters

Temperature recordings on Friday indicated Srinagar at 6.3 degrees Celsius with 17.5mm of rainfall, Qazigund at 5.0 degrees Celsius with 12.0mm of rainfall, Pahalgam at 4.7 degrees Celsius with 6.4mm of rainfall, Kupwara at 4.2 degrees Celsius with 29.8mm of rainfall, Kokernag at 6.2 degrees Celsius with 5.8mm of rainfall, and Gulmarg recording a low of -1.5 degrees Celsius with 22.2mm of rainfall

The Kupwara administration issued an advisory stating, “Due to the forecast of widespread light to moderate rain or snowfall on November 9th and 10th, 2023, the residents of the district, especially those living in regions like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumugund, Nowgam, Kumkadi, and those in proximity to various streams and rivers susceptible to landslides and flash floods, are cautioned to avoid visiting these areas until the weather conditions improve.”