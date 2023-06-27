Srinagar: Come Eid, organic henna makes heads turn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many women in the valley prefer adorning their hands and feet with henna before Eid. However, the practice of using black mehndi, which is liked for its deep color, can lead to difficult situations.

The reason behind this is the presence of various chemicals in black mehndi, used for outlining designs in the shaded mehndi trend, which can cause skin allergies, blisters, redness, etc.

To avoid the risks associated with harmful chemicals, numerous mehndi artists in the valley are now opting for organic mehndi designs.

Asma, a mehndi artist from the old city of Srinagar, highlighted the numerous benefits of organic mehndi, such as unique designs and rich colors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although henna obtained naturally is free of chemicals, in some cases PPD (Para-phenylenediamine) is added to henna mixtures to intensify the color and lower application time. PPD is a powerful allergen and its contact with the skin might trigger an allergic reaction. The reaction experienced may include wheezing, itching, redness, burning, and swelling of the skin. This is why many people are now preferring pure organic mehndi as it does not cause any health complications,” Asma said.

She said, there’s something about that fresh henna smell that lets you know it’s good and safe. “Your henna paste should smell earthy with likely a hint of essential oils. If you catch any underlying chemical or factory smell, then there’s something else in the recipe that might not be safe to apply to your skin,” she added.

Samreen, another mehndi artist based in Baramulla, emphasized that additives are often included in the henna paste to prolong its lifespan and achieve darker stains. However, these additives can increase the risk of skin reactions or expose individuals to skin allergies. “Opting for freshly made henna is the key to avoiding preservatives and other harmful chemicals, which is why organic mehndi is gaining popularity,” she added.

Regarding the preferred designs this Eid, Samreen mentioned that floral designs are the most favored.

“These designs can range from simple to intricate and often feature flowers like roses and lilies. Paisley designs are also highly sought-after. Paisley, being a classic mehndi design element, offers versatility and can be used in various ways to create beautiful and unique patterns. Additionally, there are Arabic designs characterized by bold, flowing lines that incorporate geometric shapes and floral elements,” she added.