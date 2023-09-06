Srinagar: Irfan Rashid Sheikh has been interested in art and design since his childhood.

From painting to designing his house, he would spend most of his time with creative activities.

Now in his thirties, Sheikh is one of the successful and first Art Directors from Kashmir in Bollywood, whose creativity has contributed to the success of many blockbusters.

A resident of Janwara, Sopore, Sheikh has been an Assistant, an Associate, and finally, an Art Director, for over a dozen Bollywood movies and web series.

His interest in the profession of Art Direction ignited in Delhi, where he pursued his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

“Soon after I completed my degree, I worked in theatre and designed sets. Thereafter, I pursued a diploma in Art from Himanshu Art College and went to Mumbai to try my luck in Bollywood,” he said.

Sheikh’s journey in Bollywood started as an associate art director in Salman Khan-starrer `Tube Light’.

“Later, I also worked as an Assistant and Associate Art Director in films like Laila Majnu, Laal Kaptaan, Bharat, 83, Rangbaaz 1, Pawan and Pooja, and Mission Mangal. Operation Romeo was my first assignment as an Art Director. I was also an Associate Art Director for the Dulquer Salman starrer Sita Raman, which was shot in Kashmir,” he said.

Sheikh has also been a part of the Shahrukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ in which he worked as an Associate Art Director, under renowned Bollywood Art Director T. Muthuraj.

“I am currently working as an Art Director for Tanaav 2, a Sudhir Mishra-directed web series. It is being shot in Kashmir”, he said.

Sheikh’s ability to transform ordinary places into photogenic locations has helped him gain popularity in the industry. His meticulous attention to detail and creativity have been appreciated.

After establishing his name in Bollywood, Sheikh is now training people in Kashmir.

“I have my team in Kashmir, which has been working with me for some years now. I have a group of local artisans, who are welders, carpenters, and furniture makers. Since films are again being made in Kashmir, I will train more people in this field”, he said