Srinagar, November 2: After making it to the top 12 contestants of the popular TV series ‘MasterChef India’, Kashmir valley’s food technologist Dr. Rukhsar Sayeed is wowing the judges with a range of culinary varieties.

She has particularly left India’s top chefs impressed with the ‘lost Kashmiri dish’ called ‘Shab Daig’ and innovative ‘babribyol’ inspired faluda.

Dr. Rukhsar Sayeed, a native of Pampore, who has already stated that she is on a mission to introduce the world to the unique and delectable flavors of Kashmiri cuisine, said she learned the recipe of this ‘lost Kashmiri dish’ from her mother, who, in turn, had inherited it from her mother (Rukhsar’s grandmother).

‘Shab’ means ‘night,’ and ‘daig’ means ‘cooking pot’ in the Persian language. This dish is a slow-cooked turnip and mutton stew that is traditionally left to simmer overnight. It’s believed to have Mughlai origins.

In the ‘ASMR challenge’, she received a ‘spoon drop’ for her innovative crunchy drink ‘iftar ki thandi chuskiyaan’.

It features ‘faluda’ infused with Kashmir’s favorite snack, ‘putty,’ to give the drink a delightful crunch, complemented by a medley of mixed nuts.

Chef Ranveer Brar praised the dish, saying that the rose ice-cream used in the drink is so good it could be sold right away. “It is that good gulab ki patti ka powder has been used. It is a different flavour as we have had lots of Indian flavoured ice creams,” he said while showering praises.

Chef Vikas Khanna was equally impressed and described the dish as “outstanding.” He mentioned that it’s the first time a dish has touched his heart during this episode of ‘MasterChef India.’

MasterChef India is being aired on Sony Liv and Rukshar has also won the hearts of netizens with her skills.

Asheema Banerjee Raja, a netizen, wrote: “Very glad to have such a great success as a Kashmiri talent holding high qualification in Food Technology also. Congratulations .We are proud. (sic).”

Another netizen Surinder Kade commented: Great .More and more ladies should be self reliant PS: Any canned cooked food or frozen? (sic)”

Rukhsar happens to be the founder of ‘Khalis Foods’ that makes frozen halal products and is available in the Valley markets.