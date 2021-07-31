Man dies ‘in Army camp’ in north Kashmir’s Gurez; police ascertaining cause of death

Srinagar, Jul 31: A-52-year old man from a Gurez village in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district died allegedly inside a local army camp in Tarbal area of Gurez on Saturday.

Locals of the area alleged that the man died of “torture”.

Quoting locals, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that the local resident identified as Muhammad Abdullah Hajam son of Abdul Rahman Hajam a resident of Tarbal was allegedly called by the local army unit of (36RR) at Tarbal–the last village near LoC, about 20 kms from Gurez town.

The locals said that they came to know Saturday morning about the death of the man inside the army camp. The deceased according to locals was father of five.

The locals further alleged that the network connectivity was suspended in the entire Bagtore area following the incident.

A senior police officer from the Gurez, wishing not to be named, told KNO that they are investigating the matter and the cause of death will be ascertained after the post-mortem examination.

However, defense sources said that a team of doctors have gone to the spot and they will check how the death took place. “The facts are being ascertained,” a defence source said. (KNO)