Srinagar: One person was arrested for stabbing a youth at Eidgah area of the city. The police have also recovered the weapon of offence.

“One accused namely Kaiser Ahmad Bhat (28) S/o Khursheed Ahmad Bhat R/o Nagbal, Ganderbal arrested for stabbing a youth with knife at Eidgah area. Accused has history of stone pelting. Weapon of offence has also been recovered. FIR no 99/2023 u/s 323, 341, 307 IPC in Safakadal PS. (sic),” Srinagar Police said in a tweet.