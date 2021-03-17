Major reshuffle in bureaucracy; Aijaz new DC Srinagar, Langer Div Comm Jammu

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Government on Tuesday effected major reshuffle in bureaucracy by replacing deputy commissioners of 13 districts in the UT.

According to an order, Mohammad Aijaz, Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar.

Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth. He shall also hold the additional charge of Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, relieving Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, of the additional charge of the post

Dr. Raghav Langer, Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.

Dr. Piyush Singla, Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Avny Lavasa, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Anshul Garg, Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kathua.

Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Deputy Commissioner, Doda, is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Officer, Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna, relieving Choudhary Mohammad Yasin, Mission Director, National Health Mission, J&K of the additional charge of the post. Krittika Jyotsna, Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency, holding additional charge of Secretary, J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal. Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama.

Athar Aamir Ul Shafi, Commissioner, Srinagar Municipal Corporation, shall hold the charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Srinagar City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Basharat Qayoom, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Managing Director, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited. Bilal Mohi-ud-din Bhat, Sub- Divisional Magistrate, Karnah-Tangdhar, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Karnah- Tangdhar, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam. Rohit Khajuria, Deputy Commissioner, Samba, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. Showkat Aijaz Bhat, Deputy Commissioner, Kulgam, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. Anuradha Gupta, Director, School Education, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Samba. Ajay Kumar, Director, Development Expenditure, Division-I, Finance Department, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Reasi.

Inderjeet, KAS, Director, Agriculture, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Poonch.

Vikas Sharma, Director, Geology and Mining, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Doda.

Indu Kanwal Chib, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur.

Shafqat Iqbal, KAS, Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

O.P. Bhagat, Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, is transferred and shall await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Meanwhile, Jammu & Kashmir government also effected transfers at administrative secretary-level.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Bipul Pathak, Principal Secretary to the Government, Science & Technology Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Social Welfare Department, is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, shall hold the charge of Principal Secretary to the Government, Science and Technology Department and Chief Executive Officer, Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Sarita Chauhan, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, holding additional charge of Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department. She shall continue to hold the charge of Chairman, J&K Special Tribunal, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment. Saurabh Bhagat, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Labour and Employment Department, is transferred and posted as Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development Raju, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department, holding additional charge of Administrative Secretary, Estates Department, shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Civil Aviation Department and Civil Aviation Commissioner, in addition to his own duties, till further orders, relieving Ms. Rukhsana Gani, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department of the additional charge of the post.

Talat Parvez Rohella, Commissioner/ Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Hospitality and Protocol Department.

Rukhsana Gani, Administrative Secretary, Hospitality and Protocol Department, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Registration, J&K.

Zubair Ahmad, KAS, Director General, J&K Institute of Management, Public Administration and Rural Development, is transferred and posted as Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, relieving Simrandeep Singh, Secretary to the Government, Department of Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction of the additional charge of the post.

Sheetal Nanda, Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department. Yasha Mudgul, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department, is posted as Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department, relieving Navin Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary to the Government, Department of Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare of the additional charge of the post.

Sushma Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, holding additional charge of Chief Executive Officer, Special Purpose Vehicle for Jammu City for implementation of the Smart City Project, under the Smart City Mission, is transferred and posted as Administrative Secretary, Higher Education Department. She shall also hold the charge of Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.