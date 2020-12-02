M4 carbines to 7.62 MM rifles: Security forces recover state of art weaponry from Kashmir militants this year

SRINAGAR: Security forces have recovered five state-of-the-art US-made M4 carbines in different anti-militancy operations this year.

A US-made weapon, the M4 carbine is presently used by a lot of armies including NATO. M4 is also used by Pakistani Special Forces, the Special Services Group (SSG).

The M4 is the advanced carbine version of the old M16 rifle used by the US Army in Vietnam. The M4 is shorter in length and more effective than the M16. M16 is a 1960 vintage, while M4 carbine is 1990 vintage.

It is shorter in length than M16 and is a little more effective than M 16. Officers involved in the counter-militancy operations said the M4 does not substantially increase or make it a more effective weapon than what is already in use in the valley.

Official figures accessed by The Kashmir Monitor reveal that five M4 carbines with eight magazines and 24 rounds were recovered by the security forces this year so far.

The latest seizure was made at Chinigam Kala Drang village of Kulgam district on October 10. Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants including a Pakistani national were killed. Sources said M4 was being used by Pakistani militant Mehmood.

Sources said militants first smuggled M 4 carbines into Kashmir in 2017, a year after the killing of Burhan Wani. Slain Sameer Tiger had created a sensation when his photograph with M4 riffle became viral.

On November 7, 2017 security forces killed Talal Rashid, nephew of Jaish chief Moulana Masood Azhar and recovered M4 carbine, in Aglar-Kandi village of Pulwama district.

M4 rifles apart, militants are gradually switching over to AK 56 riffles, the lighter Chinese variant of AK 47 guns, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Official figures reveal that security forces have recovered 43 AK 56 riffles this year so far. Forces have also recovered 98 AK 56 magazines and 1906 rounds in different anti-militancy operations this year.

Around 62 AK 47 riffles were also recovered along with 186 magazines this year. Nearly 5787 rounds were also seized during the operations.

Experts said both guns have similar dimensions. However, the AK-56 assault rifle is a bit lighter, weighing 3.8 kg compared to the 4.3 kg weight of the AK-47 rifle. The AK-56 is the Chinese copy of AK-47.

This year, security forces have recovered three AK 74 riffles with seven magazines and 115 rounds. Six INSAS and SLR rifles, mostly snatched from forces, have also been recovered this year so far.

Ninety-six pistols with 114 magazines and 999 munitions have also been recovered. This year five 7.62 MM pistol and one 7.62 MM rifle were also recovered from militants.

This year 174 Chinese grenades and 126 other grenades were also recovered. Interestingly, three chili grenades were also recovered from militants this year so far.