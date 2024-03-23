English | اردو و
Saturday, March 23rd 2024
LS poll: Training imparted to female polling staff

KULGAM: The District Election Office Kulgam today organised a training session for Female polling staff to be deployed at all-women polling stations in Kulgam in connection with the Lok Sabha elections at mini-secretariat, here.

The training session included hands-on training on use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs)

The training session was presided over by the District Election Officer, Athar Aamir Khan.

During the training programme, the District Level Master Trainers presented detailed information regarding the preparation and conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

