Jammu: A low-intensity earthquake on Thursday morning struck Katra town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale jolted Katra this morning at 0508 hours.

“No injury or any damage to property was reported from any part of the town,” police said.

They said that pilgrimage to the cave shrine is moving smoothly.

Katra town is the base camp for Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine.