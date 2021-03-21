‘Looking forward to help youth through cuisine’: Chef Sanjay Raina meets J&K LG

Srinagar: Celebrity Kashmiri Chef Sanjay Raina Sunday said he met J&K LG Manoj Sinha and discussed how Kashmiri cuisine can be an opportunity for youth to explore and prosper from.

Sanjay shared a picture of him with LG Sinha on his Twitter handle and wrote: “J&K is so fortunate to have Hon’ble LG Shri @manojsinha_Ji steering it towards prosperity & development. Honoured to be in conversation with him to discuss how youth could prosper thru cuisine, & vice versa. Immense opportunity, lots to be done.

Looking forward.”

Sanjay is a seasoned chef who often shares his recipes on social media, and is vocal about the distinctiveness of Kashmiri cuisine.

He is also the founder and curator of ‘Mealability-The Flavor Of Kashmir’.

Born and brought up in Srinagar city, Sanjay completed his schooling from Presentation Convent in Srinagar, and later migrated to Burn Hall School. His culinary skills were shaped at the Institute of Hotel Management, Pusan, New Delhi. He currently resides in Gurgaon, Delhi.

His love affair with food began at a very young age. Sunday lunches, special occasions, and family meals – which he says had far more meaning back then helped strengthen his bond with food.