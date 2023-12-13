Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage to the individuals who lost their lives in the heinous terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament on this day in 2001.

In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed, “We pay our heartfelt tributes to the martyrs who made the ultimate sacrifice during the Parliament attack of 2001. Our nation will forever remain grateful for their extraordinary courage and dedication.”

It is worth recalling that on December 13, 2001, Jagdish, Matbar, Kamlesh Kumari, Nanak Chand, and Rampal, Assistant Sub-Inspectors of the Delhi Police; Om Prakash, Bijender Singh, and Ghanshyam, Head Constables in the Delhi Police; along with Deshraj, a gardener from CPWD, laid down their lives while defending the Parliament against the terrorist assault.

The perpetrators, associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), two Pakistan-based terrorist organizations, launched the attack on the Parliament on December 13, 2001. This unfortunate incident resulted in the deaths of five Delhi Police personnel, two Parliament Security Service personnel, one CRPF Constable, and a gardener. Furthermore, it led to heightened tensions between India and Pakistan, culminating in the 2001-2002 India-Pakistan standoff.

A total of five terrorists, who infiltrated the Parliament premises in a car bearing Home Ministry and Parliament labels, were neutralized during the December 13, 2001 attack.

At the time of the incident, more than 100 individuals, including prominent politicians, were present inside the Parliament building. The attackers managed to breach the security cordons by using a counterfeit identity sticker on their vehicle. Armed with AK47 rifles, grenade launchers, and pistols, they unleashed terror within the premises.

The assailants deliberately targeted the car of the Indian Vice President, Krishan Kant, who was present in the building. However, the Vice President’s security guards and personnel retaliated, engaging in a fierce firefight. They promptly initiated the closure of the compound gates to prevent further infiltration.

Indian security agencies and Delhi Police officials have determined that the assailants received instructions from Pakistan, and the entire operation was orchestrated under the guidance of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency. These disturbing revelations underscore the need for continued vigilance and cooperation in combating terrorism.

Today, as we remember the brave souls who selflessly fought to protect our democracy, we honor their courage, valor, and supreme sacrifice. May their memory continue to inspire us in our ongoing mission to uphold peace and security within our nation.