Our workers don’t need security, will continue to offer sacrifice: BJP Minority Morcha president

Srinagar: A week after the killing of their three workers in South Kashmir, BJP Minority Morcha president Jamal Sidiqi on Thursday said the BJP workers did not require any security and will continue to offer sacrifices.

The comments of the national leader come in the wake of BJP Kashmir unit’s vociferous demand for enhanced security cover to its Valley based workers.

“Our party was founded on the basis of sacrifice. This is our tradition. To implement ‘Ek Pradhan, Ek Nishan, and Ek Samividhan’, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee gave sacrifice. Our workers will give a sacrifice. We do not need security. We can fight any terrorist,” Sidiqi said while addressing a press conference here.

Pertinently, the BJP had earlier demanded to sack of Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Kulgam district for failing to safeguard the lives of its political workers. BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur had even threatened to stage street protests if the BJP workers were not provided adequate security and if the action was not taken against the erring officials.

Sidiqi further said they will continue to take bullets on their chests.

“I have come here on the directions of (BJP national president) JP Nadda and I started my journey from J&K. Entire country is with J&K. I have also come to condemn the killings….. I want to tell them that your (militants’) bullets will end but not our chests,” he said.

In July earlier this year, Waseem Bari, former BJP district president Bandipora, along with his father Bashir Ahmad and brother Umar Bari – also affiliated with the saffron party – had been killed in a militant attack.

On the recent statements of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Sidiqi said the Srinagar Member Parliament’s ‘mental condition is not right’

“They are scared that if they contest elections, they will lose their security deposits,” he added.