Marriage functions: Apply for permission online, no need to visit DC office, says admin

Srinagar: Amid the Covid-19 curfew in all the twenty districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 24 May, Srinagar administration has launches an online application for the permission of scheduled marriage functions in the district.

A top official from the district administrationsaid that in view of the ongoing Corona Curfew, there are many scheduled marriage functions in Srinagar and to make it convenient for the people district administration Srinagar has launched an online application for the permission of the same.

Marriages are made in heavens and not in DC offices. No visit for permission required at all. To adhere to the Covid protocol pl apply online here: https://t.co/f5Ljnl52k9 https://t.co/rB5QFYLiMZ — Aijaz Asad (@AsadamAijaz) May 17, 2021

He said that people don’t have to come outside of their homes as they have launched a user friendly application where people can apply for the permission.

“This all can be helpful in reducing the movement of people coming for the permission of marriage functions during Corona Curfew and risk of being getting infected by moving outside gets avoided,” he said.

The official further said that the application also hosts a format for providing vehicle permission for the movement of “Baraat.”

Pertinent to mention that after the State Executive Committee (SEC), extended the Corona Curfew from 17 May to 24 May, essential, emergency services and scheduled marriages up to permissible gatherings norms were exempted.

The official said that anyone who has scheduled marriage needs go to this web link address https://epass-srinagar.nic.net.in/, and follow the instructions with requisite information asked while seeking the permission for the scheduled marriage.