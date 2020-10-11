‘Discriminatory move’: APSCC protests against recent order on concession to KPs, migrants

Srinagar: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman, Jagmohan Singh Raina Sunday urged the Supreme Court of India and High Court of Jammu & Kashmir to intervene and ensure that the recent order passed by the Government of India regarding concession for the wards of migrant Kashmiri Pandits, non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus in admission in higher education is taken back.

Talking to reporters here during a protest, Raina said that the order is detrimental to the interests of the Sikh community since they too have suffered due to the turbulent political situation in Kashmir valley over the past three decades or so.

He said that the Government of India continues to shower benefits on a particular community while ignoring the others especially Sikh community.

“The order issued by Government of India on October 6 is against the spirit of Constitution of India as it gives undue benefit to the children of a particular community with the other communities being left high and dry. It is due to this fact that we urge the Chief Justice of India and Chief of Jammu & Kashmir High Court to come in and take suo-motto cognizance and deliver justice to the members of Sikh community,” said APSCC Chairman.

Raina said that it is highly condemnable that 3,000 jobs would be given to the migrant and non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits and Hindus, adding that such discriminatory moves lead to disenchantment among other communities including Sikh community. He said that principles of equality and justice are being trampled due to the issuance of such orders and as such they need to be stopped at the earliest.

Principal Niranjan Singh of Tral while protesting against the government order said that the move to give relaxation in cut off percentage up to 10 percent is biased and speaks volumes about discrimination being meted out to the Sikh community of Kashmir.

Master Kuldeep Singh, President Central Zone APSCC also gave vent to his anger against the government order and also took potshots at the job package being given to non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits/Hindus.

The APSCC leaders in one voice demanded that a thorough probe should be carried out in the allotment of jobs in Kashmir valley over the past five decades or so. They urged the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of the reservations being expressed by the different communities and carry forward the same to people at the helm in New Delhi.

It would be in place to mention here that dozens of Sikhs under the banner of APSCC assembled at Press Enclave and raised protest against the government order. Holding banners and placards in their hands the protesters raised slogans in support of their demands and urged the government to take back the order.